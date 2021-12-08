See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (46)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD

Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kundi works at Indiana Neurology and Pain Center LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kundi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Neurology and Pain Center LLC
    6920 Parkdale Pl Ste 215, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 408-6154
  2. 2
    Community Infectious Disease
    7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 939-6100
  3. 3
    3850 Shore Dr Ste 203, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 939-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 08, 2021
    I have had chronic pain for so long but am finally getting some relief! Very good pain management doctor. Great staff in the office as well
    Rebecca Ford — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932249323
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
