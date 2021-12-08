Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD
Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kundi works at
Dr. Kundi's Office Locations
Indiana Neurology and Pain Center LLC6920 Parkdale Pl Ste 215, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (405) 408-6154
Community Infectious Disease7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 939-6100
- 3 3850 Shore Dr Ste 203, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 939-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have had chronic pain for so long but am finally getting some relief! Very good pain management doctor. Great staff in the office as well
About Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932249323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundi works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.