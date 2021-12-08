Overview of Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD

Dr. Samiullah Kundi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kundi works at Indiana Neurology and Pain Center LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.