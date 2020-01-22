Overview of Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD

Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Ecuador, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Becdach works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.