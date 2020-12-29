Dr. Sammy Chitayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Chitayat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sammy Chitayat, MD
Dr. Sammy Chitayat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME.
Dr. Chitayat works at
Dr. Chitayat's Office Locations
-
1
Sammy Chitayat, MD, FACP16 E 52nd St Ste 403, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 535-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chitayat?
I've been a patient for over 20 years. The confidence I have in Dr. Chitayat's care is immeasurable. His attention and bedside manner are incomparable. He will only refer you to the top specialists. Once you mention his name, you will learn how respected he is in New York City.
About Dr. Sammy Chitayat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841278355
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitayat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitayat works at
Dr. Chitayat speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitayat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.