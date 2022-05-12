Overview of Dr. Sammy Deangelis, MD

Dr. Sammy Deangelis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Deangelis works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

