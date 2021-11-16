Dr. Sammy Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Deeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sammy Deeb, MD
Dr. Sammy Deeb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Deeb works at
Dr. Deeb's Office Locations
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Deeb. He is an excellent surgeon. His bed side manner is wonderful. He makes you laugh when all you want to do is cry. He did my Mastectomy and I couldn't ask for a better surgeon.
About Dr. Sammy Deeb, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1013910405
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
