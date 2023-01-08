See All Urologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

Urology
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Elsamra works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Elsamra's Office Locations

    Rutgers Health
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-0783
    Minimally Invasive Urology Institute
    164 Summit Ave # C70, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-3328
    Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-3334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2023
    Dr, Elsamra performed a radical prostatectomy on me Oct 12th, 2022 after I was diagnosed at age 55 with stage II prostate cancer. I cannot say enough good things regarding him, his staff and the RWJ facility. He is extremely professional and personable, kind and patient. He took the time to address any questions or concerns that I had, both before and after surgery. Dr. Elsamra is very down to earth and there was absolutely no hint of a God complex from him. Based on my experience, I would not hesitate to recommend him as a surgeon to anyone experiencing the same issues. He is the absolutely the best at what he does. Initially, my local urologist recommended 2 surgeons. I chose Dr, Elsamra based on his excellent reviews and the reputation of RWJ hospital, even though it would mean a 2 1/2 hr drive each way. Despite the fact that the other surgeon and hospital option was closer to home, there is no question in my mind that when choosing Dr. Elsamra I made the right decision.
    Charles Belcher — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

    • Urology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1992907034
    Education & Certifications

    • The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsamra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elsamra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elsamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elsamra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsamra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsamra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsamra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

