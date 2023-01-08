Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsamra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Elsamra works at
Dr. Elsamra's Office Locations
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 279-0783
Minimally Invasive Urology Institute164 Summit Ave # C70, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 561-3328
Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 561-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsamra?
Dr, Elsamra performed a radical prostatectomy on me Oct 12th, 2022 after I was diagnosed at age 55 with stage II prostate cancer. I cannot say enough good things regarding him, his staff and the RWJ facility. He is extremely professional and personable, kind and patient. He took the time to address any questions or concerns that I had, both before and after surgery. Dr. Elsamra is very down to earth and there was absolutely no hint of a God complex from him. Based on my experience, I would not hesitate to recommend him as a surgeon to anyone experiencing the same issues. He is the absolutely the best at what he does. Initially, my local urologist recommended 2 surgeons. I chose Dr, Elsamra based on his excellent reviews and the reputation of RWJ hospital, even though it would mean a 2 1/2 hr drive each way. Despite the fact that the other surgeon and hospital option was closer to home, there is no question in my mind that when choosing Dr. Elsamra I made the right decision.
About Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1992907034
Education & Certifications
- The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsamra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsamra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elsamra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elsamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsamra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsamra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsamra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsamra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsamra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.