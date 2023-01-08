Overview of Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Elsamra works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.