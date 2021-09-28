Overview

Dr. Sammy Lerma III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Lerma III works at Sammy Lerma III MD PA in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.