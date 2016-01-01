Dr. Sammy Pishanidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pishanidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Pishanidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sammy Pishanidar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-6575
New York Presbyterianqueens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-1512MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Pishanidar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pishanidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
