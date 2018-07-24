Dr. Saab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammy Saab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sammy Saab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Saab works at
Locations
Los Angeles Office200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 214, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
thanks to Dr. Saab, this will be my wife's eighth anniversary of her liver transplant. He is an excellent clinician and does not stop until he has all the answers ready. He is a most caring physician, and really does combine the best of humanity with the best of technology.
About Dr. Sammy Saab, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
