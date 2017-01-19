Overview of Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD

Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Vaught works at Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.