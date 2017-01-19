Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaught is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD
Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Vaught's Office Locations
Hardy, Milstead, Vaught & Madonna, M.d., P.A.601 E Dixie Ave Ste 901, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-2404
Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-8448Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Vaught and his staff is: Excellent. The Doctor is easy to talk to, answers questions and I was confident with his diagnosis and surgery procedure. I do recommend his professional services.
About Dr. Sammy Vaught, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vaught has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaught accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaught has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaught has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaught on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaught. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaught.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaught, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaught appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.