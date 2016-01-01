Dr. Suryadevara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Sampath Suryadevara, MD
Dr. Sampath Suryadevara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Suryadevara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suryadevara's Office Locations
-
1
Orange County First Medical Group A Professional Corporation1771 W Romneya Dr Ste C, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 520-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sampath Suryadevara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1932226750
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suryadevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suryadevara works at
Dr. Suryadevara speaks Telugu.
Dr. Suryadevara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suryadevara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suryadevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suryadevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.