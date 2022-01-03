Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.
Silver Cross Hospital Pavillion B1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 220, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-1854
Amber Laser LLC963 N 129th Infantry Dr, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Dr Hashmi and staff were so amazing, caring, understanding. I would definitely go see her again. I am going to change eye dr’s now that I have met her. She did a great job on my cataract surgeries. Thank you
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashmi speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
