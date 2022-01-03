See All Ophthalmologists in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD

Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Hashmi works at Eligijus P Lelis MD & Assoc, SC in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hashmi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Cross Hospital Pavillion B
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 220, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 723-1854
  2. 2
    Amber Laser LLC
    963 N 129th Infantry Dr, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2022
    Dr Hashmi and staff were so amazing, caring, understanding. I would definitely go see her again. I am going to change eye dr’s now that I have met her. She did a great job on my cataract surgeries. Thank you
    Cindy Weaver — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1790732147
    Education & Certifications

    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

