Dr. Samra Vazirian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazirian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samra Vazirian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samra Vazirian, MD
Dr. Samra Vazirian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Vazirian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vazirian's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Institute - Torrance Neurology , Torrance, CA4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 560, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazirian?
About Dr. Samra Vazirian, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346669389
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazirian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazirian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazirian works at
Dr. Vazirian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazirian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazirian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazirian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.