Dr. Samrawit Berhanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samrawit Berhanu, MD
Dr. Samrawit Berhanu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Berhanu works at
Dr. Berhanu's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 706, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (571) 777-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. samrawit berhanu Lebekan, who fulfills her professional duties properly: she is a good doctor, thank you very much for fulfilling your professional duties so that my pregnancy follow-up period can be completed properly!!
About Dr. Samrawit Berhanu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Penn State College of Medicine
