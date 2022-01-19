Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dogra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD
Overview of Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD
Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Dogra works at
Dr. Dogra's Office Locations
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down one of the top pediatric nephrologist in the country. Will take the time to explain every patient’s unique issue with extreme knowledge and intelligence.
About Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English
- 1487921664
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dogra works at
