Dr. Abbate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Abbate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Abbate, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Dr. Abbate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Network of Alaska LLC3331 E Meridian Park Loop, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 357-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbate?
Dr Abbate has been my physician for the last 12 years since I was diagnosed with thyroid disease. I am incredibly impressed with his thorough knowledge of the disease and his treatment. I highly recommend him and his phenomenal staff.
About Dr. Samuel Abbate, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1316953409
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- McGaw Mc-Northwestern U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbate works at
Dr. Abbate has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.