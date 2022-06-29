Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abourbih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD
Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Abourbih works at
Dr. Abourbih's Office Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abourbih?
I had a procedure performed, related to prostate cancer, on June 28, 2022 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. by Dr. Abourbih. He not only performed it exceptionally well, but explained it extensively and answered all questions pre and post op. He even took the time to phone my wife post surgery to alleviate any fears or to answer any questions she had. He is not only a highly capable Doctor, but a truly compassionate human, providing the highest care possible.
About Dr. Samuel Abourbih, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518340280
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abourbih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abourbih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abourbih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abourbih works at
Dr. Abourbih has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abourbih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abourbih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abourbih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abourbih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abourbih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.