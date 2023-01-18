See All Hand Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (73)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD

Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Abrams works at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC, Pisgah Forest, NC, Waynesville, NC and Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations

    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Asheville)
    21 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 274-4555
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Thompson)
    212 Thompson St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 233-2929
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Asheville)
    2315 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 692-4356
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Brevard)
    45 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 435-8200
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Waynesville)
    35 Valley View Ter, Waynesville, NC 28786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 454-9816
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Arden)
    2775 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 209-0925
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Everything was excellent except a long wait time (1 hour) on my first visit.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1982929717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Residency
    IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Vanderbilt University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

