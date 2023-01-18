Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD
Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Asheville)21 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-4555Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Thompson)212 Thompson St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 233-2929Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Asheville)2315 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-4356
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Brevard)45 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Directions (828) 435-8200
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Waynesville)35 Valley View Ter, Waynesville, NC 28786 Directions (828) 454-9816Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Arden)2775 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 209-0925Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was excellent except a long wait time (1 hour) on my first visit.
About Dr. Samuel Abrams, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1982929717
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Univesity of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
