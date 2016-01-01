Dr. Samuel Addo, MD PC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Addo, MD PC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Addo, MD PC
Dr. Samuel Addo, MD PC is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hamilton, NJ.
Dr. Addo works at
Dr. Addo's Office Locations
-
1
Samuel Boi Addo MD PC1760 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-8880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addo?
About Dr. Samuel Addo, MD PC
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1497738041
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.