Overview of Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO

Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Adu-Lartey works at HOUSTON SPINE INSTITUTE in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.