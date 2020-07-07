See All Spine Surgeons in Katy, TX
Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO

Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Adu-Lartey works at HOUSTON SPINE INSTITUTE in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adu-Lartey's Office Locations

    Houston Spine Institute
    705 S Fry Rd Ste 235, Katy, TX 77450 (832) 321-4076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 07, 2020
    I have been going to Dr Adu-Lartey for several years. He did my back surgery several years ago. At the time, I was in a lot pain and could hardly walk. He was very understanding and helpful. I would highly recommend him to other people.
    Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Adu-Lartey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adu-Lartey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adu-Lartey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adu-Lartey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adu-Lartey works at HOUSTON SPINE INSTITUTE in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adu-Lartey’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Adu-Lartey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adu-Lartey.

