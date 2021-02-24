Dr. Akman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Akman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Akman, MD
Dr. Samuel Akman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Akman's Office Locations
Capital Womens Care100 West Rd Ste 404, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 832-5511
Capital Womens Care5 Park Center Ct Ste 303, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2935
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This is the second time I've seen Dr Akman and he has been wonderful. Very relaxed but also very knowledgeable. He has a great bedside manner and gives helpful advice. He is one of my favorite doctors, honest I don't even mind going to these appointments!
- 1487743357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
