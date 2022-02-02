Overview of Dr. Samuel Alexander, MD

Dr. Samuel Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Sterling Surgical Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Tulane Women's Services in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.