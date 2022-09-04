Overview of Dr. Samuel Bada

Dr. Samuel Bada is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.



Dr. Bada works at Ultimate Health Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Bolivar, TN and Middleton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.