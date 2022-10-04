Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baharestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Baharestani, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3937
SightMD NY Huntington700 New York Ave Lowr Level, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-3900
SightMD NY Manhasset133 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-0033
SightMD NY Smithtown 109260 E Main St Ste 109, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8877
SightMD NY Plainview100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 202, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 935-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1730355116
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Inst-U Cincinnati
- Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baharestani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baharestani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baharestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baharestani has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baharestani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baharestani speaks Persian and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Baharestani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baharestani.
