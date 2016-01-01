Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center, Mcdowell Arh Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffery B Case110 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 366-7793
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
- Mcdowell Arh Hospital
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
About Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1114180080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.