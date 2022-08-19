See All Otolaryngologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD

Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Bailey works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Ent and Sinus Center Plc
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 513-0336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396912911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

    Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Nosebleed, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.