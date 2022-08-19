Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Southwest Ent and Sinus Center Plc20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 513-0336
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey and Ellie provide excellent care and management of my health issues. I have been a patient of theirs for several years and they are very knowledgeable and always take the time to explain procedures, discuss options, and answer questions. The office staff are friendly and efficient. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396912911
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
