Dr. Samuel Bartholomew, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Bartholomew, MD
Dr. Samuel Bartholomew, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Bartholomew's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 422, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 488-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction and uplift some years back. Dr Bartholomew is very professional, warn and knowledgeable. He also did a fantastic job on my breasts. They were even and perfect. Though I wish I had gone at least 1 size smaller. He did a great job and he came to see me the next morning to check on me. I would go to him again and I confidently recommend Dr Sam Bartholomew for your cosmetic surgery needs.
About Dr. Samuel Bartholomew, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ohsu Hospital
- Ohsu Hosp & Clinics & Doernbec|Oregon Health & Science University
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
