Dr. Samuel Becker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (45)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Samuel Becker, MD

Dr. Samuel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Turbinates
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Latex Allergy
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergy Testing
Anosmia
Asthma
Asthma-Related Cough
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
Chronic Laryngitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough Headache
Ear Disorders
Facial Fracture
Food Allergy
Fracture
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Conditions
Head and Neck Tumor
Headache
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Allergies
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Runny Nose
Sinus Cancer
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Polyp
Sleep Disorders
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Pain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Dr Becker performed a Septopasty and Tubinate reduction that changed my life for the better. My daughter also had the same surgery by Dr Becker as well with the same result. I would absolutely recommend Dr Becker ENT !
    Glenn from Yardley PA — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Becker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1083837108
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University Of California
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

