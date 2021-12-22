Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Becker, MD
Dr. Samuel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Becker performed a Septopasty and Tubinate reduction that changed my life for the better. My daughter also had the same surgery by Dr Becker as well with the same result. I would absolutely recommend Dr Becker ENT !
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083837108
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.