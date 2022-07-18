Overview of Dr. Samuel Bender, MD

Dr. Samuel Bender, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bender works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates, PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.