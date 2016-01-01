Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD
Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Berkman works at
Dr. Berkman's Office Locations
Specialists Ambulatory Surgery Center9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 273-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD
- Hematology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1730114752
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkman works at
Dr. Berkman has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkman speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.
