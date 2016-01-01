See All Hematologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD

Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Berkman works at Cedars Sinai Internal Medicine in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berkman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists Ambulatory Surgery Center
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 273-8636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samuel Berkman, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1730114752
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkman works at Cedars Sinai Internal Medicine in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berkman’s profile.

    Dr. Berkman has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

