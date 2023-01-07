Dr. Samuel Bern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Bern, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Bern, MD
Dr. Samuel Bern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with Shriner's Burn Inst
Dr. Bern works at
Dr. Bern's Office Locations
Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists1280 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bern?
Compassionate caring easy to talk to. He Saved my life. Very kind.
About Dr. Samuel Bern, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
- 1306807862
Education & Certifications
- Shriner's Burn Inst
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bern accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bern has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bern speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.