See All General Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.

Dr. Bledsoe works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bobby Perry, MD
Dr. Bobby Perry, MD
4.5 (10)
View Profile
Dr. James Walker, MD
Dr. James Walker, MD
3.6 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Kurtis Vinsant, MD
Dr. Kurtis Vinsant, MD
3.1 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Heart Hospital
    7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 219-7770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bledsoe?

    Mar 20, 2021
    If I could give a higher rating I would. Great bedside manor. Actually listens to his patients. Takes ample time with his patients. You don't feel like you are just being rushed in and out. And his skill as a surgeon is beyond compare. My surgery was a wonderful experience thanks to Dr. Bledsoe and his staff. I highly recommend him.
    Robert — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bledsoe to family and friends

    Dr. Bledsoe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bledsoe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033367446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bledsoe’s profile.

    Dr. Bledsoe has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bledsoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.