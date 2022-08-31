Overview of Dr. Samuel Borsellino, MD

Dr. Samuel Borsellino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Borsellino works at Summa Health Medical Group Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.