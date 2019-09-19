Overview

Dr. Samuel Bremmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bremmer works at Dermatology Clinic in Salem, OR with other offices in Wilsonville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.