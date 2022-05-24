Dr. Samuel Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Brescia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Brescia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Brescia works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0369
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brescia?
Extremely knowledgeable. Saved my daughter's life. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Samuel Brescia, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1164608535
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Office of the Registrar
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brescia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brescia works at
Dr. Brescia speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brescia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brescia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.