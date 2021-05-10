Overview of Dr. Samuel Brown, DO

Dr. Samuel Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine/Dentistry of New Jersey - School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Surgical Associates Of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.