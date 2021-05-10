Dr. Samuel Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Brown, DO
Dr. Samuel Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine/Dentistry of New Jersey - School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Long Island Physician Associates Pllc70 N Country Rd Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
- 2 300 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 474-0707
Pain Institute of Long Island635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had one visit with Dr. Brown, and have another appt. this week. Dr. Brown was very thorough reviewing my medical history, kind, compassionate and interested in my complex case. The office staff and techs were very pleasant and efficient. I will not hesitate to recommend Dr. Brown to others.
About Dr. Samuel Brown, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1275848970
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesia Pain Medicine at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Stony Brook University Hospital
- University of Medicine/Dentistry of New Jersey - School of Osteopathic Medicine
- The Pennsylvania State University - B.S.- Health Policy and Administration
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
