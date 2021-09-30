See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Samuel Brown, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University Morgantown Wv and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Brown Fertility in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Fertility Central
    8149 POINT MEADOWS WAY, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 260-0352
  2. 2
    Brown Fertility Weekday Office
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2497, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 260-0352
  3. 3
    Brown Fertility Orlando
    70 W Gore St Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 583-6343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Sep 30, 2021
    My husband and I were unable to conceive naturally, so we became patients at Brown Fertility. We were very happy with our experience. All of the staff were very friendly, and the nurses ended up feeling like family! They responded quickly via email and made us feel comfortable in the office. They were also flexible with scheduling. Dr. Brown himself was very patient and knowledgeable. We never felt rushed, and he was very comforting through this emotional process. After almost two years of treatment, we had a successful pregnancy via IVF. We now have a beautiful, happy, healthy 6-month-old baby boy. He is the light of our lives, and we owe it all to Brown Fertility. We would 100% recommend to anyone trying to conceive. Thank you, Dr. Brown!
    — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Brown, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558340182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jones Institute Eastern Va Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Charleston Area Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University Morgantown Wv
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.