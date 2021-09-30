Dr. Samuel Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University Morgantown Wv and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
1
Brown Fertility Central8149 POINT MEADOWS WAY, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 260-0352
2
Brown Fertility Weekday Office14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2497, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-0352
3
Brown Fertility Orlando70 W Gore St Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 583-6343
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were unable to conceive naturally, so we became patients at Brown Fertility. We were very happy with our experience. All of the staff were very friendly, and the nurses ended up feeling like family! They responded quickly via email and made us feel comfortable in the office. They were also flexible with scheduling. Dr. Brown himself was very patient and knowledgeable. We never felt rushed, and he was very comforting through this emotional process. After almost two years of treatment, we had a successful pregnancy via IVF. We now have a beautiful, happy, healthy 6-month-old baby boy. He is the light of our lives, and we owe it all to Brown Fertility. We would 100% recommend to anyone trying to conceive. Thank you, Dr. Brown!
About Dr. Samuel Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558340182
Education & Certifications
- Jones Institute Eastern Va Med School
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University Morgantown Wv
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
