Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Carter, MD
Dr. Samuel Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Brownsboro9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6341
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter was an absolute blessing to me. I had been jerked around, lied to, and sold any and everything by 3 different doctors at two different locations -- from X-rays on irrelevant areas, orthopedic inserts, PT for this/that, multiple injections (two out of pocket, both $500+), MRI & MRI +contrast, addendums, and being flat out told nothing was wrong or needed to be fixed. Dr Carter reviewed everything I brought with me and discovered on my initial visit what in fact was wrong and had me scheduled for surgery within roughly a month! He (and his PA, Leslie) are very knowledgable, very considerate, and so understanding! I could not be more grateful that they took me on as a patient with what I had been through.
About Dr. Samuel Carter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750422069
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
