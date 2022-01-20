Overview of Dr. Samuel Carter, MD

Dr. Samuel Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.