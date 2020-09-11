See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (36)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD

Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Carvajal works at Foothill Surgical Specialists Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Surgical Specialists Medical Group
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 430, Glendale, CA 91206 (818) 243-9332
  2. 2
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 (818) 409-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 11, 2020
    While he is fairly fast in the initial interview for surgery, his knowledge of surgery and surgical skill I believe are quite excellent. My recovery is better than expected and I’m confident the hernias will not ever return.
    Sean — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1932205721
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Sf School Of Med
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
