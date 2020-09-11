Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD
Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Carvajal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations
-
1
Foothill Surgical Specialists Medical Group1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 430, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 243-9332
-
2
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carvajal?
While he is fairly fast in the initial interview for surgery, his knowledge of surgery and surgical skill I believe are quite excellent. My recovery is better than expected and I’m confident the hernias will not ever return.
About Dr. Samuel Carvajal, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1932205721
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvajal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carvajal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carvajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carvajal works at
Dr. Carvajal has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvajal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carvajal speaks Armenian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvajal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvajal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.