Dr. Samuel Castillo, DMD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Castillo, DMD
Dr. Samuel Castillo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Walla Walla, WA.
Dr. Castillo works at
Walla Walla Dental Care2014 Howard St Ste A, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 297-8832
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083705800
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.