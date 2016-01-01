Overview

Dr. Samuel Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Castillo works at NORTH CHICAGO ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.