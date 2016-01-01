Dr. Samuel Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
-
1
North Chicago Orthopaedic Clinic2222 W Division St Ste 235, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 342-6800
-
2
Amita Health Saints Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Castillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205801313
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
