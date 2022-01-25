Overview

Dr. Samuel Chachkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Chachkin works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.