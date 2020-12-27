Overview of Dr. Samuel Chan, MD

Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Chan works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.