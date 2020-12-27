Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
Paul L Gottlieb MD6620 Coyle Ave Ste 301, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-2514
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr Chan saved my life 13 years ago by removing my kidney because I had developed renal cancer. He is straightforward, explains the procedures clearly, and is a no-nonsense kind of doctor-exactly who I want when it comes to an important surgery. He also offered a less invasive mode of removal, thereby allowing me a speedier and easier recovery. I am grateful to him for his work, and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114987526
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.