Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Chan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Ting-wey Yen DDS Ms4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 595-6396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Chan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1841371200
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
