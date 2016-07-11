Dr. Chmell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Chmell, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Chmell, MD
Dr. Samuel Chmell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Chmell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chmell's Office Locations
-
1
University Illinois Orthopedics1801 W Taylor St Ste 2A, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
-
2
Samuel J. Chmell, M.D., FACS,1701 S 1st Ave Ste 209, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 345-8814
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chmell?
DR. CHMELL IS A CONCERNED AND CARING DOCTOR. HE TAKES THE TIME TO LISTEN TO YOU AND ADDRESS YOUR ISSUES. I WOULD DEFINITELY REFER MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO HIM.
About Dr. Samuel Chmell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Navajo
- 1679585020
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chmell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chmell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chmell works at
Dr. Chmell has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chmell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chmell speaks Navajo.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chmell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chmell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chmell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chmell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.