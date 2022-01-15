Dr. Samuel Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chun, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Chun, MD
Dr. Samuel Chun, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun's Office Locations
Christus St Vincent Orthpdc NM2968 Rodeo Park Dr W Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5014
St Vincent Hospital Orthopaedic Group1631 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 424-0578
Christus St. Vincent Physicians Medical Center2990 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 424-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I upgrade my review. The nerve study doctor that Dr. Chun gave me a referral to called me and I have an appointment. I am more optimistic we will figure out what's causing my hand contortions.
About Dr. Samuel Chun, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.