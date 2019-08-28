Dr. Samuel Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Chung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Pacific Clinical Research Medical Group301 W Huntington Dr Ste 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 218-9840
City of Hope South Pasadena209 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (877) 998-7546
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chung is brilliant, top in manners, explanation and knowledge and he listens a 5 star plus rating
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- UCLA Olive View Program/Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Roger Williams Medical Center, Boston University
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
