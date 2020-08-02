Overview of Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Ciricillo Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Ciricillo Jr works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.