Dr. Samuel Clark, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Clark, DO
Dr. Samuel Clark, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Congestive Heart Failure Clinic120 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 200, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 297-0400
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2111
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love this Doctor my son has been with this one Doctor for 9 years and my son loves this Doctor Clark is the best Doctor for your kids keep up the good work Doctor Clark … Patient RB
About Dr. Samuel Clark, DO
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346391752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
