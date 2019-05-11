Dr. Samuel Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Eastern Carolina ENT2801 Wooten Blvd SW Ste A, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 291-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is a great doctor. He has a caring attitude and is very informative and will answer all your questions. He will not rush u thru an appointment. Very highly recommend this doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
